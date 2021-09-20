Billings, MT – RiverStone Health is reporting seven more COVID-19 related deaths in Yellowstone County.

All seven deaths happened over the course of three days.

The victims include:

two women in their 50s who passed away Friday, Sept. 17;

a woman in her 60s who died on Friday;

a man in his 20s who died on Saturday;

a man in his 80s who died Saturday;

a woman in her 80s who died on Saturday;

and a man in his 90s who died on Sunday.

RiverStone Health says all seven had underlying medical conditions and were not vaccinated against COVID-19. All were hospitalized in Billings when they passed away.

This news comes as the national death toll due to COVID-19 reaches the total death toll of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

“The number of COVID-19 deaths in our community burdens so many of our neighbors with loss and grief,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “At least 20 Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 illness in the first 19 days of September. That is more county people lost to COVID-19 in such a short time since January. The Yellowstone County death toll is now 320."

“That is a staggering number,” Felton said. “Three hundred twenty people is more than the population of Belfry, or Roberts or Reedpoint. It’s more than the entire roster of six National Football League teams combined.

“Every one of these lives matters,” Felton said. “I implore every Yellowstone County resident to get vaccinated because that is the safest, surest way to curtail this pandemic. Wear a mask indoors in public places; avoid crowds as much as you can, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and use hand sanitizer.”

As of Monday afternoon, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare have 101 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 illness, including 85 people who were not fully vaccinated. The hospitals have 35 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 23 on ventilators.

RiverStone Health has several free COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics for anyone 12 and older to get their first and second shots: