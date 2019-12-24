Seven Cascade County Detention inmates were charged with felony assault on an inmate identified as "John Doe".

Esandro Rodriguez, Jesse Dubray, Guadalupe Galicia, Gerald Stillsmoking, Neil Bird, Carlyle Wells, and James Garcia were all charged with one count of felony aggravated assault by accountability.

Deputies of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Dec. 12th to a reported assault inside the Cascade County Detention Center around 9:17 p.m.

Deputies learned a number of inmates in M-Pod assaulted inmate John Doe which was caught on video surveillance.

Deputies and Detention Officers identified the assailants as Rodriguez, Dubray, Galicia, Stillsmoking, Bird, Wells, and Garcia in video captured in the detention center.

In the video, a group of inmates gathered around a table in M-Pod, then simultaneously walk toward cell M-5 where Doe was working out.

As the inmates walked toward M-5, several inmates removed their shirts and tossed them into M-6.

Doe approached the doorway of M-5 and conversed with Stillsmoking before getting hit with a close fist by Stillsmoking which prompted a melee targeting Doe.

Doe then ran across the pod to a door near detention officers' sight line, where all seven charged inmates were seen punching, kicking, grabbing and kneeing Doe.

Detention officers pulled Doe out of the pod after seeing him hunkered down near the door.

Video footage showed a pool of blood in the same place Doe was pulled from.

As a result of his injuries, Doe received multiple abrasions on to his face and back, a swollen contusion above his right eye, and three teeth missing teeth.

Doe reported back and rib pain.

Medical records showed that Doe had sustained fractures to three vertebrae in his spine and maxilla fractures.

Doe received treatment at the Benefis Emergency Room.