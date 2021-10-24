HARDIN, Mont. – Hardin School District reports that a “serious threat” was made against students and staff at Hardin High School.

The school district was made aware of the threat Sunday morning and they say they are taking the threat seriously.

Authorities with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office have been notified and the district and admin teams from Hardin High School are meeting to determine the best course of action.

“Keeping our students and staff safe is our number one priority, please continue to monitor emails and our District Facebook page for updates,” Hardin Schools District Superintendent Eldon Johnson said.