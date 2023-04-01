WASHINGTON D.C- Senator Jon Tester is making big waves with the introduction of a piece of legislation that just passed the senate with bipartisan support.

The legislation is called “The Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2023,” and made it through the first chamber this week with no objections and unanimous bipartisan support.

The bill will:

-Increase Certain VA benefits

-Add to Disability Compensation

-Clothing allowances

-Dependency and Indemnity Compensation for surviving spouses and children

Essentially it would be a pay increase on checks received to reflect the current cost of living.

If signed by the president it will help veterans fight back against the high costs of inflation and give much needed flexibility financially.

The Senator says the impact for Montana’s 30,000 disabled veterans and survivors receiving benefits could be massive.