Senator Tester gives emotional address following toxic exposure bill fail

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO- This legislation was supposed to be named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson who died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service.

His young daughter was in DC and spoke asking congress to pass the bill, she at the end said she loved her daddy.

It was supposed to expand health care for post-9/11 combat veterans, related to toxic exposure, and expand VA’s ability improve resources to support claims processing.

Senator Tester is the only member of the Montana delegation who sits on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs committee.

He has long been dedicated to identifying a path forward for unaddressed toxic exposure issues.

It's a topic he's been a champion of for many years and this is not the first time he attempted to have legislation like this passed.

Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote to advance the bill.