WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Steve Daines is holding a call with media to discuss his visit to Poland and Germany where he got a firsthand update on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Daines was with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Angus King (I-Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.)

and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) with the Bipartisan Delegation in Poland.

Daines started the call by saying he learned from the people of Europe that this Russian invasion of Ukraine is equivalent to 9/11.

"February 24 was there in 9/11," Daines said. "When Putin launched the invasion into Ukraine."

The senator says that he does not believe it was a coincidence the invasion took place days after the Olympics.

"I believe (the Chinese) sent a save the date card to Putin to make sure they should not start the invasion until the end of the Beijing Olympics," Daines said, "I don't think it's a coincidence that it happened four days after the Beijing Olympics."

The senator pointed out that he had dinner with the US ambassador and took time to walk around in Germany, he reflected at the Brandenburg gate in Berlin on the legacy of former President Ronald Reagan.

Pointing to the history that was made there back in 1987 feeling that similar history was going to need to be made to save lives in Ukraine.

The senator says one of the biggest ways to ensure future peace is through energy security,

Daines says that President Biden needs to "drill baby, drill," to help Germany cut its need for Russian oil.

The senator says Germany's dependence on Russian oil and energy is the reason why we should double down on American energy.

The Senator thinks a negotiation between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not happen, the way it will end is when Ukraine wins the war.

"I saw an old woman that looked like a grandmother, sitting in a wooden chair, she had crutches next to her, and two bags, she was huddled in her jacket, waiting for processing," Daines said talking about refugees that he observed in Poland.

"The humanitarian crisis... It's heartbreaking," Daines said. "It was very moving."

Daines points out that 1 in 4 Ukrainians are displaced.

"Despite the evil that is going on in Ukraine with the Russian invasion, you see the good," Daines said, "The NGOs are working hard to provide relief."

"The fastest way to end this is to end the war," Daines said.

Daines would like lethal aid accelerated so the Ukrainians can win the war.

The senator says that the acceleration of the aid has bipartisan support.

---

The senator is now taking calls from reporters:

The senator says the $14 billion aid package should be of large help. The line that the senator says that has been drawn is a no-fly zone.

On the note of NATO, the senator says that there needs to be a push to get NATO allies to up their contributions. Citing Trump administration era conversations, "we need to see the Europeans increased their spending," Daines said, "and pay their fair share of support needed for NATO."

The senator was asked about Congressman Matt Rosendale and his votes and lack of support for the war in Ukraine, the senator said he feels that the war must be supported.

On the transfer of MIGs from Poland to Ukraine by way of a US Air Force Base in Germany, the senator said that Secretary Blanken publicly greenlighted the movement of these 28 planes to Ukraine and then the administration reversed course. The senator says the back-and-forth confused the Ukrainian leaders on the ground and it concerned NATO allies. The senator says President Biden needs to facilitate the transfer of the jets.

---

This was the exchange between our reporter Bradley Warren and U.S. Senator Steve Daines:

Bradley: Senator we have been covering a college student from Ukraine who moved to Montana because missionaries told him what a great place it was, his family is stuck in Poland and in Ukraine, can your office or the United States government help him even though he's not an American citizen.

Senator Steve Daines: "Bradley, thank you for that question - our staff was made aware of that and we have already reached out directly, we are in the process of finding out what options might be available here to resolve this issue," Daines said, "this is sometimes we ask Montanans, if they have friends, loved ones, relatives that have similar [connections] to reach out to our staff and we will see what we can do to facilitate the safety of these individuals."

Bradley: Senator I have heard you say a couple of times "when Ukraine wins the war, when Ukraine wins the war," I have to be honest: I don't understand how they win this, how is that done and how is that achieved, and while you were there what were the people telling you about the plausibility of that.

Senator Steve Daines: "Bradley it's a good question, obviously I think Vladimir Putin is going to have a very difficult time. If he were able to take the country, he'll have a very difficult time holding the country, the Ukrainian people are resolute in [unaudible] against tyranny and authoritarianism, frankly, it's a classic battle of good versus evil. Do Ukrainians were a peace-loving sovereign country that was free and that has been violated...[Over the last few days there's been a de-escalation of troop engagement from the Russians] they are upping their artillery and missile launching which could reduce many of the cities. I don't see if Vladimir Putin were to take Ukraine how he could hold it, I don't think that's going to be possible, in my opinion, I think it's only a matter of time before we see the demise of Vladimir Putin, it's just a question of when that might be. He is struggling at home, with the collapse of his economy, the equity markets in Russia remain closed they may be defaulting on their debt, they are going to see spiraling inflation, you are seeing many US companies pull out... These are not good times for Vladimir Putin."

