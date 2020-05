U.S. SENATE – The Office of Senator Daines announced Thursday that the Senator is poised to introduce legislation that would extend the U.S. immigration ban by 60-days once the coronavirus national emergency is lifted.

Katie Schoettler with the Senator's office says the national emergency order technically ends on June 23rd, but could be extended by President Trump.

Schottler says Senator Daines wants the additional 60-days in place to allow U.S. workers an advantage to fill necessary jobs.