Search for suspect ongoing after overnight shooting in Billings

Police in Billings are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 46-year-old victim was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have occurred in the alley behind 312 S 28th St.

The injury is non-life threatening. The suspect is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing, and will be updated as more information comes in.