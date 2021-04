BILLINGS, Mont. - An offender, sentenced for attempted deliberate homicide, walked away from a pre-release center in Billings Thursday night.

Police are asking you to keep an eye out for Edward Grogg after he left the Alpha Men's Pre-Release Center. He has several tattoos, depicting an anarchy, skulls, and eyeballs on his left arm.

Police are warning everyone not to approach Grogg. If you see him, contact authorities immediately.