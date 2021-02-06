SWX Montana

BILLINGS, MT - Due to the poor weather and extremely poor road conditions Mark Wahl with Billings Public Schools announced the following games scheduled for Saturday, February 6th are canceled.

  • West Swimming at Hardin
  • West Girls Basketball vs Bozeman
  • West Boys Basketball at Bozeman
  • Skyview Girls Basketball vs Gallatin
  • Skyview Boys Basketball at Gallatin
  • Senior Girls Basketball at GFH
  • Senior Boys Basketball vs GFH

Wahl says as far as he knows, the Yellowstone County Girls Wrestling Mixer to be held at Lockwood beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, will go on as scheduled.

