BILLINGS, MT - Due to the poor weather and extremely poor road conditions Mark Wahl with Billings Public Schools announced the following games scheduled for Saturday, February 6th are canceled.

West Swimming at Hardin

West Girls Basketball vs Bozeman

West Boys Basketball at Bozeman

Skyview Girls Basketball vs Gallatin

Skyview Boys Basketball at Gallatin

Senior Girls Basketball at GFH

Senior Boys Basketball vs GFH

Wahl says as far as he knows, the Yellowstone County Girls Wrestling Mixer to be held at Lockwood beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, will go on as scheduled.