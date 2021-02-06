BILLINGS, MT - Due to the poor weather and extremely poor road conditions Mark Wahl with Billings Public Schools announced the following games scheduled for Saturday, February 6th are canceled.
- West Swimming at Hardin
- West Girls Basketball vs Bozeman
- West Boys Basketball at Bozeman
- Skyview Girls Basketball vs Gallatin
- Skyview Boys Basketball at Gallatin
- Senior Girls Basketball at GFH
- Senior Boys Basketball vs GFH
Wahl says as far as he knows, the Yellowstone County Girls Wrestling Mixer to be held at Lockwood beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, will go on as scheduled.