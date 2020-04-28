BILLINGS, Mont. – SCL Health Montana announced Tuesday it will resume elective procedures at its hospitals across the state. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings began performing elective procedures Monday, April 27.

Read more in the following press release from SCL Health Montana.

In late-March, SCL Health Montana made the decision to postpone all elective procedures to ensure our hospitals, Holy Rosary in Miles City, St. James in Butte and St. Vincent in Billings, could safely and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was also in alignment with the Montana Hospital Association recommendation.

While postponing elective surgeries was necessary to help “flatten the curve” of COVID-19, access to healthcare has represented an ongoing public health crisis in our country for the last decade. Because of fear and uncertainty related to the current environment and the closure of services to focus on COVID-19, many community members have been delaying or avoiding other needed healthcare. This reality is adversely impacting the health of our communities.

With the number of COVID-19 patients beginning to decrease, SCL Health Montana will resume performing elective surgeries and procedures in a limited capacity the week of April 27, 2020.

SCL Health Montana's plan to resume surgical procedures will focus on first offering necessary services. This focus means that the reopening will start with low volumes and build as the organization safely balances patient needs.

As SCL Health Montana moves forward with resuming elective procedures, their top priority remains ensuring a safe environment of care for patients, physicians, caregivers and associates. The organization will continue to monitor needs related to caring for COVID-19 patients and closely manage personal protective equipment, staffing, ICU capacity and other equipment and supplies to ensure adequate inventories to support the care for surgical patients and COVID-19 patients are maintained.

For the safety of patients and staff, SCL Health Montana hospitals continue to limit the number of visitors.

Seeking appropriate care for your medical condition(s) is something everyone should do — now and always. If your healthcare needs can be managed and treated in the primary care setting, please be diligent about seeing your provider either in-person or virtually. But if someone is suffering from an ailment or condition that needs emergency care, they shouldn't wait. Time is critical. The emergency department at all three Montana SCL Health hospitals are open and ready to safely care for anyone needing emergency care.