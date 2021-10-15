BILLINGS, Mont. - Jen Alderfer, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has been named the president of the Montana Region and St. Vincent Healthcare, SCL Health announced Friday.

SCL Health says Alderfer was chosen as the top candidate based on feedback from Montana Regional Board members, Medical Staff and local system leaders.

Starting Monday, Nov. 29, Alderfer will assume her new role in Montana.

The following is more information no Alderfer from SCL Health:

Alderfer is no stranger to SCL Health. She has been a leader at SCL Health for more than four years, serving as both the President of Good Samaritan Medical Center and as the Transformation Officer for SCL Health. “Jen has had great success leading the Good Samaritan team and our entire system in operational and quality improvements,” said Mark Korth, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SCL Health. “We are fortunate to have Jen’s strong experience and expertise in the Montana Region, and we look forward to continuing to advance our shared vision for the future of SCL Health Montana together.”

Under her leadership, Good Samaritan Hospital has been recognized as one of the top 1% in the nation for three straight years, and most recently, it was named one of the top hospitals in Colorado by U.S. News and World Report. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work collaboratively in Montana with our physicians, associates, board members, and community partners as we continue to offer residents of the communities we serve the very best health care services,” Alderfer said. “Providing the best possible care in challenging times continues to be our focus as we deal with another COVID-19 surge. I know our care teams balance the concerns that we all have for our families, friends, and community. I am so proud of our teams and their ongoing dedication to providing the high level of care people come to trust from us. We all hope and pray this pandemic ends soon, and until it does, we are all in this together.”

Jen has helped to diversify the service offerings at Good Samaritan and has built many meaningful community partnerships. She will continue to build upon the strong relationships in Billings and all of the communities SCL Health serves. Before joining SCL Health, Jen spent 17 years in leadership roles for HealthONE, which included 11 years as the President and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, CO.

Alderfer and her husband have three children. Outside of work, she and her family enjoy spending time together outdoors camping, boating, and four-wheeling - adventures they look forward to continuing in Montana.