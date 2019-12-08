Update 12/8 7:26pm: Pryor Public Schools will have a 10am start, according to Superintendent Dale Bernard.

We have school delays to report as we head into Sunday evening.

St. Labre Catholic School in Ashland will have a 2-hour delayed start on Monday, December 9.

According to Athletic and Transportation Director Larry Cady, school will start at 10am and all day buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

Lodge Grass Schools will have a delayed start.

School will start at 10am, according to Superintendent Victoria Falls Down.