NEW CLOSURES: The following schools have also closed down for Tuesday:

Elder Grove Schools

Huntley Project Schools

Shepherd Public Schools

Lockwood Schools

Geyser School District

All extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Lockwood Schools says the Boys and Girls Club will also be closed tomorrow.

School is expected to resume for each district on Wednesday, April 13th.

UPDATE: Elysian School District has closed schools for Tuesday, April 12th due to the incoming storm.

BILLINGS - After consulting with local meteorologists, Superintendent Greg Upham has opted to close Billings Public Schools Tuesday due to the incoming snow storm.

Per Upham:

"The forecast is severe weather with heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds, causing extreme-to-no-travel conditions with limited visibility. Due to the strength of the storm, they are listing this as "unique" and one that occurs only periodically.

We are planning on resuming normal school operations on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the holiday break beginning Thursday, April 14, 2022. Any additional updates will be available on the district website."