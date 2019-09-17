Despite still being listed on the teams website, The University of Providence is replacing head coach Caleb Schaeffer.

Schaeffer was placed on administrative leave last month, after he was named as a "John" in a sex trafficking case.

He has not been arrested or charged with any crime relating to the case, but we're told he was cooperating with investigators.

Court documents say Schaeffer was identified through surveillance video and met with police after he was seen at the motel.

He told detectives he got a text message earlier that day and it included a photo of a nude woman, asking if he "wanted some".

Schaeffer met the person who sent him the text and was told the act would cost 3-hundred dollars.

Video showed him getting more money from the ATM at the motel.

Schaeffer was preparing to enter his 10th year as head coach of Argos wrestling team, boasting a roster of over 40 athletes, more than half from Montana.

Taking his place, at least temporarily, is Great Falls High wrestling coach Steve Komac. Komac will fill the role for the next year.

We will continue following this case closely and will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.