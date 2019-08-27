Rule change increases physician training for rural communities

The Trump administration permanently adopts a proposal by US Senator Jon Tester that will help recruit more doctors to rural America.

Today Senator Tester was recognized by the Billings Clinic Board of Directors for his work to promote the importance of physician training in rural communities.

Senator Tester worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, getting them to authorize payments for rural physician rotations in Montana, Wyoming and across the nation which he hopes will increase the number of physicians in rural areas.

Senator Tester said, "Well it's going to hopefully get more doctors in rural America and rural Montana. I think it's critically important, we are a rural state and many states are like us and if Medicare doesn't pay for those residencies in these rural towns whether it's Lewistown, whether is Sheridan, Wyoming or anywhere out there then it takes away the opportunity to get more docs into rural America."

Previous regulations prevented medicare from funding residents' training time at rural facilities which drastically limited recruitment and training of physicians in rural states.