Ruff Riders 4-H Club Fun Run/Walk held at MetraPark

The Ruff Riders 4-H Club from Yellowstone County hosted a 5-K fun run and walk at MetraPark Sunday afternoon.

The fun run and walk kicked off the star of National 4-H week that runs from October 6th through the 13th.

The 5-K run started at the 4-H building and went behind the grand stands all the way around the METRA until finally concluding back at the 4-H building. The run was open to the public and promoted the values that 4-H stands for.

4-H Parent Volunteer Kim Ackerman says,"Because 4-H you know is all about heart, health, community, hands, this is just one way that we are getting together and promoting National 4-H week and enjoying each other and the community and promoting our health as well."

4-H member Boomer Taylen says, "I think it's really cool because well I'm a varsity cross country runner at Senior High. And I also do 4-H, obviously. And bringing the two together is just really cool and I think it's really cool getting people in shape and having fun with it too."

All funds raised from today's fun run will benefit local 4-H and community programs.