ROSEBUD COUNTY- The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office is warning of slick roads after receiving reports a couple of crashes.

A driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after a reported slide off on Highway 12 near mile marker 222.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting traffic on Highway 212 is moving again after multiple cars spun out and caused a complete road blockage Saturday.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info Map, Highway 212 is snow-covered.

Highway 12 is being reported by the Travel Info map as snow and ice-covered from about Locate to Miles City.

Many roads across Montana are being reported as snow and ice-covered as well. For the latest road conditions, you can view the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map here.