Update at 3:03 pm:

The Rosebud County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Arlin Bordeaux.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation Thursday.

At this time the FBI is reporting an adult man was killed.

Two officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs received minor injuries.

The FBI says they are investigating and no further information is being released at this time.