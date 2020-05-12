REED POINT, MT - Rescue crews were able to reopen one lane of traffic Tuesday evening following a rollover crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 393.2.

According to MDT the crash was reported around 2:50 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show the truck lying across the passing lane with cab resting in the median.

A check of Montana Highway Patrols dispatch log shows that there are reports of injuies associated with the crash, but the extent of those injuries are not known.

Anyone traveling from the Reed Point area towards Billings Tuesday night should expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage.