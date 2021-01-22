BILLINGS - Pictograph Cave State Park is closed indefinitely after a collapsed cliff damaged the roadway.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the face of a sandstone cliff overlooking the park east of Billings collapsed this week, and boulders were sent over the roadway and a hiking trail.

Nobody was injured and no buildings were damaged.

Boulders were left strewn across the park access road and a hiking trail, ranging in size from a basketball to twice the size of a car FWP said in a release.

The park will remain closed until FWP can repair the roadway and assess the potential for additional rockfalls. At this time, the roadway has been cleared of rocks, but damage remains to the surface.

Geological engineers are assessing the potential for additional rockslides which could cause damage or injury in the area.

Until that work is done, the park will remain closed to the public according to FWP.