BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is offering people without health insurance find a policy that meets their needs and budget.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government reopened health insurance Marketplace enrollment. The federal Marketplace Open Enrollment period will begin Feb. 15 and end on May 15.

People can call 406-651-6540 to make an appointment to meet with a counselor during the enrollment period. Appointments can also be made by emailing a request to marketplace@riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health has certified application counselors trained to provide unbiased information about private insurance policy choices in the Marketplace according to a release.

Team members can also help eligible Montanas with enrollment in Montana Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids.

You may also apply for insurance directly through the Marketplace at HealthCare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596.