RiverStone Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, June 20th, from 9 a.m. to noon in the upper parking lot of MetraPark. 2,000 test kits will be available.

A doctor's order is not needed to get tested, however RiverStone Health is asking that only those without any symptoms and that have the ability to swirl a Q-tip-like swab into each nostril come to be tested.

The test is a molecular test, not an antibody test. It will only indicate if an individual has the virus at this time, not if they have had the virus in the past. RiverStone Health will notify all Yellowstone County participants of their test results.

More information about the testing will be released next week.