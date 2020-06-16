RiverStone Health is encouraging people who have participated in recent public rallies to get tested for COVID-19 during this Saturday's free testing event at MetraPark.

Those who had traveled outside of the country or Montana and those who have been around others in a setting where social distancing was a challenge are also encouraged to get tested.

“Like many communities across the state, we are undertaking public asymptomatic testing as a part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan for Montana,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President & CEO of RiverStone Health. “Because some people who have COVID-19 do not have symptoms, and the disease spreads rapidly, this testing is important to help us prevent community spread of the disease.”

During the event, people being tested will remain in their vehicles and be asked to swirl a Q-tip-like swab about an inch into each nostril of their nose. Everyone in a vehicle can be tested if they do not have symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath.

Testing will only indicate if a person currently has the virus, not if they have had it before. Test results are expected within two weeks. Yellowstone County residents will be contacted by RiverStone Health of their test results.

If you would like more information about the testing event, call the RiverStone Health public health information line at 406-651-6425.

