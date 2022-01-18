SIDNEY, MT - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, along with State and Federal law enforcement, have been and continue to actively work the missing person investigation involving Katelynn Berry.

The RCSO along with the Sidney Police Department are seeking civilian volunteers to assist in a ground search on Thursday, January 20th, 2022. Interested volunteers will need to report to the Richland County Fire Station beginning at 8:00 AM for check-in, briefing, and team assignments.

Please be advised of the following requirements:

Volunteers are asked to be available from 8am until your team is complete with your search location, 2-6hrs.

All volunteers are required to register and go through the vetting process.

Bring a valid picture ID, and personal health insurance information in case of injury.

No persons under 18 will be permitted to register or participate.

High level mobility is required, volunteers must be able to walk/hike long distances and in all types of terrains.

You will be provided a safety vest and badging, to be returned at the end of your assignment.

Dress in layers and appropriate gear for changing weather temperatures and conditions.

Wearing boots or other appropriate footwear for protection against snow and water, as well as debris on the ground can be sharp and dangerous. Removable snow cleats or yaktrax will be appropriate at times.

Bring a water bottle and stay hydrated.

There are no storage locations for personal belongings, please leave your belongings in your vehicle or bring a backpack.

No CELL PHONES, PICTURES or VIDEOS may be taken by volunteers at any stage of your service. Your participation and all information is confidential.

No dogs, horses, drones, ATV's, watercraft or other equipment will permitted by volunteers.

This volunteer assignment may cause stress, anxiety, fear, or other strong emotions. We ask that if you are a family member, close friend or experience any of these emotions that you refrain from this assignment. We value our volunteers' mental health and want to ensure your service does not cause you any of these emotions that could potentially put your safety at risk.

Not all volunteers who register will be given assignments as there is a limited number of volunteers needed. You may register and leave your name on the call list or simply check back with the Facebook page for future needs.