- Volunteers are asked to be available from 8am until your team is complete with your search location, 2-6hrs.
- All volunteers are required to register and go through the vetting process.
- Bring a valid picture ID, and personal health insurance information in case of injury.
- No persons under 18 will be permitted to register or participate.
- High level mobility is required, volunteers must be able to walk/hike long distances and in all types of terrains.
- You will be provided a safety vest and badging, to be returned at the end of your assignment.
- Dress in layers and appropriate gear for changing weather temperatures and conditions.
- Wearing boots or other appropriate footwear for protection against snow and water, as well as debris on the ground can be sharp and dangerous. Removable snow cleats or yaktrax will be appropriate at times.
- Bring a water bottle and stay hydrated.
- There are no storage locations for personal belongings, please leave your belongings in your vehicle or bring a backpack.
- No CELL PHONES, PICTURES or VIDEOS may be taken by volunteers at any stage of your service. Your participation and all information is confidential.
- No dogs, horses, drones, ATV's, watercraft or other equipment will permitted by volunteers.
Richland Co. Sheriff's Office looking for volunteers to help with missing person search
