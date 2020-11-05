BILLINGS- A reward is being offered for information about a fire that heavily damaged a latrine at the Broadview Pond Fishing Access Site over the weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the fire was lit inside the concrete latrine and did enough damage that the building is closed and locked until repairs can be made.

FWP is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to a conviction for the vandalism.

You can report anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT( 800-847-6668).