Press Release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of people who have shot and killed pelicans – possibly dozens of them – along the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam.

It is illegal to shoot pelicans – which also are a federally protected migratory bird – in Montana.

FWP game wardens have seen or retrieved nearly a dozen dead pelicans in the world-class blue-ribbon trout water between the dam and Two Leggins Fishing Access Site. They believe dozens more may have been shot and killed this summer in the same area.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT, FWP’s poaching 24-hour poaching hotline, or game warden Jake Barzen at 406-860-7796.

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.