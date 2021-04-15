BILLINGS, Mont. - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered after Shipton’s Big R was reportedly burglarized where seven firearms were reported stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Billings Police Department, are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the firearms from Shipton’s Big R.

According to ATF’s release, the burglary happened April 12 and ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Billings Police Department at (406)657-8200.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website here. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.