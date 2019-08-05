Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana grand opening

Monday marked the grand opening of the new Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana.

The Rehabilitation Hospital is the first and only free standing inpatient hospital in Montana and will help meet the growing clinical needs of Billings and the state.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana is a partnership between three organizations, Kindred Healthcare, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the hospital but none of this would be made possible without help from all three parties.

"Really what it came down to was the key leaders from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent coming together and identifying the need we were able to come to them and kind of broker a deal and say hey listen how about we pull the two of you guys together with us coming in giving the expertise in rehabilitation services to build and manage this new facility." said Russ Bailey, V.P. of Operations for Kindred Healthcare.

The rehabilitation Hospital of Montana will be opening its doors to patients for the first time tomorrow.