Red Lodge receives loan to finance drinking water system

Governor Steve Bullock announces Red Lodge has been approved for 1.6 million dollars in state revolving fund loans, to finance improvements to its municipal drinking water system.

The city's water distribution main includes cast iron sections that are nearly 100-years-old.

The city plans to replace approximately 6,200 linear feet of the old service main along Haggin Avenue, with six, and eight-inch PVC line, replace inoperable valves, and install new fire hydrants at each intersection.

To finance the improvements, Red Lodge will borrow 1.1 million dollars from the state revolving fund at 2.5% interest for 20 years.

The town also received a second SRF loan for $500,000 that will be forgiven if certain conditions are met.

Red Lodge will fund $317,000 of the project with local funds.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will oversee implementation of the project, while DNRC administers the loan.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.