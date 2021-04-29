RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Parks, Trees and Recreation are being helped with the funding to plant new trees in residential areas in the public right-of-ways.

NorthWestern Energy is partnering with the city of Red Lodge Parks, Trees and Recreation Board to fund 75 percent of the cost.

City of Red Lodge Planning Assistant Courtney Long hopes to add 25 trees this year along Red Lodge residential streets through the program a release from NorthWestern Energy says.

“We’ve secured grants in the past to pay for about half of the $200 cost of purchasing each tree and the property owner pays the other half,” said City of Red Lodge Planning Assistant Courtney Long. “In the past, the City has relied on Resort Tax and Montana Department of Natural Resources funding. This year NorthWestern Energy stepped up to offer funds to pay for 75% of the cost of each tree, which reduces the cost the property owner pays to $50.”

Funding from NorthWestern Energy includes the company’s Employee Volunteer Program, which offers grant money for the organizations their employees serve.

“We are honored to be part of this program to add trees along the streets of Red Lodge,” said NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Lisa Perry. “These trees provide shade, provide a wind break and absorb storm water. This is a great partnership to announce for Arbor Day.”