RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain is closing for the day, Thursday, Feb. 11.
Red Lodge Mountain said on their Facebook the decision to close is due to temperatures well below zero with double-digit wind chills.
If you have a ticket, you can reach out to the ticket office and they will be able to roll your visit to another day according to the post.
