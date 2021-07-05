RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Search and Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance in locating a missing hiker.

Tatum Morell, 23, reportedly hiked into the West Fork drainage on Thursday, planning to spend four nights. It is believed that she left her campsite at Shadow Lake on Friday morning to climb one of the 12000’ peaks in the area and never returned. Her last contact was Thursday around 8 p.m. via a satellite communicator.

According to a release, Search and Rescue teams from Two Bear Air and the National Guard have been searching the area extensively by helicopter both day and night since July 5.

A ground team reached Tatum's campsite, but found no sign of the hiker. Plans to search surrounding peaks and approaches are underway.

The terrain is very rugged and remote so ground searches could take some time. Additional area Search and Rescue teams will be joining the search on Wednesday.

She may have been wearing a red jacket and carrying a blue day pack. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Tatum or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 446-1234.