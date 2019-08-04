Red Flag Warnings: Staying mindful in the heat

Fires burning across the state combined with hot weather has Red Flag Warnings in effect all across the Treasure State.

Moving forward, authorities are counting on you to prevent fires before they even start.

Authorities say staying mindful of your homes and outdoor areas to make sure anything that could start a fire is properly managed.

This ranges from putting fires out properly while camping to making sure cigarettes are not being carelessly thrown out.

"Current red flag warning is out until about 8 p.m. this evening then we are expected to see elevated fire danger through out the week. And what we we mean by elevated fire danger is look outside how brown we are starting to get. Look at the recent weather. It has been really hot." said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Jason Anglin

Other things to watch out for is current burn bans, and be careful if you're doing anything that could cause a spark, like making sure the chains on your vehicle are not scraping while driving down the road.