UPDATE: AUG. 12 AT 11:34 A.M.

There are emergency shelters set up for Richard Spring Fire evacuees.

The American Red Cross of Idaho and Montana said in a release there is an emergency shelter located at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby on 1 Campus Drive.

The Red Cross added they are assisting with supplies and staffing at a Crow Nation and Northern Cheyenne Nation partner shelter at the Crow Tribal Multi-Purpose Building, 178 Multi-Purpose Road in Crow Agency.

The shelter in Broadus is currently on hold sue to no shelter population.

The Red Cross said the shelter that was at the Boys and Girls Club in Lame Deer has moved to the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School.

To request Red Cross services, families can call 800-272-6668. All Red Cross services are at no cost.

LAME DEER, Mont - New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday as the Richard Spring Fire continues to grow.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, Theresa Small, and Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton both shared mandatory evacuation notices for Lame Deer around 10 p.m.

Residents are being evacuated to the emergency shelter in Busby which has regained power and water.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents not to return to the area once they've left as it's posing a challenge for first responders.

First responders ask drivers to navigate defensively and allow space for fire equipment and other first responders.

Rosebud County DES says the fire jumped US Highway-212 around mile marker 45-48, and is very active with winds blowing to the Southeast/East.

Wednesday evening's update lists the Richard Spring Fire at 166,053 acres and 0% contained.