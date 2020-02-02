BILLINGS, MT - The City of Billings is continuing to move forward with a proposed public safety mill levy on the ballot this spring.

But before that happens, new city council members want to hear from the public.

Cuts to the budget for public safety last year impacted available overtime, and training hours for both police and fire.

Both agencies also point out that growth within Billings has outpaced staffing leading to people waiting longer when calling for help.

The amended proposal introduced in December calls for a levy increase on property taxes over five years.

Starting in 2021 the levy would add 36 mills to existing property taxes. That would tack on 23 dollars a year per 100-thousand dollars a home is worth.

From there the millage allocated to public safety would increase the next four years for a total of 87 mills by 2025.

If you would like to lend your voice to the debate you can do so February 3rd at Billings City Hall.

The issue is the third item on the agenda with the meeting starting at 5:30.