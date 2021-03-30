The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is preparing for a survey of the mule deer.

That survey will start April, 1, 2021 in western North Dakota the survey takes about two weeks to complete.

During the survey people could notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the badlands.

The survey is to determine a population index of the mule deer abundance in the badlands

North Dakota will have 780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2021.

Applicants can apply online now until the deadline on April 15, 2021. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available.

Online lottery applications should be available in early May. The season is set to began tentatively in September.