BILLINGS, Mont. - A power outage is affecting over 200 customers in Billings.

NorthWestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map reports that 223 customers are affected.

The outage is estimated to be repaired by 3:55 pm Wednesday.

At this time the cause of the outage is unknown.

