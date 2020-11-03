BILLINGS, MT - Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender says a house fire Monday night caused extensive damage to a Billings duplex.

Fender says the fire, which was reported at 4233 Limber Pine Lane at 10:22 p.m. Monday night, started in the garage and then extended into the attic and then into the adjoining residence at 4231 Limber Pine Lane.

Both units are considered a total loss with damage estimated at $500,000.

Fender says that the investigation into the cause of the fire shows that a liquid accelerant was poured in front of the front door at 4233 Limber Pine Lane and ignited.

The Billings Police Department is now investigating.