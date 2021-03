BILLINGS, Mont. - A 37-year-old man was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on the 100 block of N Twenty-Fourth Street in Billings Tuesday night.

Sergeant Samantha Puckett with the Billings Police Department posted on Twitter they are seeking a suspect who they describe as a 36-year-old man.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation is underway.