BILLINGS, MT - Billings police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the 600 block of Terry Avenue.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says that officers got the call at 1:16 a.m. Friday.

Wooley says officers learned of a disturbance associated with the event and were able to identify a vehicle and persons of interest.

The vehicle with a man and woman inside was stopped by Yellowstone County Deputies in Lockwood just after 2 a.m.

Wooley says the people in vehicle were arrested for probation violations.

Dustin Rodarte, a 37-year-old Billings man, and Charlotte Rodarte, a 38-year-old Billings woman, are in-custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. However, there are no formal charges filed directly related to the homicide at this time.

The investigations division is handling the case. Wooley says that investigators believe all parties involved in the stabbing are accounted for but that the investigation on-going.

