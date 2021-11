BILLINGS, MT- A pickup truck drove off the Rims at 11:47 p.m. on Monday, November 29.

According to Sgt Puckett with the Billings Police, the truck fell approximately 100-150 feet.

Sgt Puckett said there was one person in the truck, a 39-year-old-man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.