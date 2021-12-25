BILLINGS, Mont. - A man who moved to Billings in 2018 is facing several felony sex crime charges from California.

Court documents say a girl has disclosed a relationship she had with a former teacher while she was a minor.

The girl was a student of David Looney at “The Rock Academy” in the City of San Diego in California.

Between November 2015 and April 2017, the two reportedly were involved in a sexual relationship while the girl was 16 and 17-years-old.

According to court documents, the girl and Looney’s physical relationship occurred “almost daily” in San Diego and at Looney’s home in La Mesa.

A former co-teacher of Looney’s at “The Rock Academy” who worked closely with the girl told law enforcement that she did well her freshman and sophomore years, however, they noticed a decline in school performance in her junior year, when the improper sexual relationship began.

Documents go over several incidents between the two that the girl reported to law enforcement.

During one instance in January of 2016, Looney reportedly told the girl that he would marry her if not for his wife.

At one point, the girl’s mother had concerns that she was spending too much time with Looney, and reached out to him via e-mail, saying that she was worried about their close relationship.

In the message, the girl’s mother said she feels like she wasn’t doing all the things that keep her balanced, and that she told the girl that she needs to take a break from any activities and friendships.

In addition, the girl’s mother mentions they have noticed that when Looney and the girl aren’t together, they are on the phone at all hours.

In response, Looney told the girl’s mother he understands her concerns, and that he would comply and keep communication with the girl at only school.

Encounters between the two continued and they used multiple, random, and undocumented Snapchat accounts to communicate.

After the girl turned 18-years-old, Looney told her he had taken photos of her in secret while she was getting undressed when she was 16 and stated that he could sell the photos online for a lot of money.

Following that, in college, the girl began dating someone else and decided to “break up” with Looney, who reportedly threatened to kill himself if she told anyone about their relationship and past events.

Looney asked the girl to promise to not tell anyone about their relationship, however, the girl said she could not promise that.

Shortly after, documents say Looney listed his home in La Mesa, California for sale and moved with his wife and children to Billings, where he works as a professional photographer, specializing in high school senior portraits.

The girl disclosed her and Looney’s relationship after speaking to a therapist.

David Looney is facing one charge of sexual penetration with a person under 18-years-of age, four charges of oral copulation of a person under 18-years-of age and three charges of sodomy with a person under 18-years-of age.