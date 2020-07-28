Person attacked by grizzly southeast of Choteau

CHOTEAU, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says a person was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday night several miles southeast of Choteau.

FWP says the person had been looking for a bear after hearing a report of tracks in the area. The bear was believed to be a sub-adult and had been in an old barn eating discarded grain. The agency says the incident happened at an abandoned farm site away from any houses.

FWP biologists and wardens responded to the incident Monday night, and according to the agency, attempts to find or trap the bear overnight were unsuccessful. FWP staff were reportedly back in the area Tuesday morning searching for the bear. FWP says staff searched the greater area with a helicopter, with help from Two Bear Air, but no bears were located. The agency says it will continue searching for the bear and trapping efforts.

FWP says the person involved in the attack is stable with injuries to the arm, hand, and back.

Landowners who see bears or signs of bears are encouraged to notify FWP immediately. All people in grizzly bear country are warned to carry bear spray and avoid surprising grizzly bears at close range.