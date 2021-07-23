WYOLA, Mont. - A passenger was killed in a crash near Wyola on I-90 Thursday.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that around 6:11 am, a 2022 International TK was driving eastbound on I-90 when it drifted into the median.

After becoming aware, the driver reportedly overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto its side and come to rest in the grass off the right side of the road.

A 36-year-old male passenger from Denver, Colorado was reportedly partially ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Denver, Colorado, was not injured.

Neither men were wearing a seat belt and drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.