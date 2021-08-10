BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings announced a new collaboration they are a part of that is aiming to help address a shortage of mental health providers in eastern Montana.

The collaboration is between MSU Billings, Montana State University’s College of Nursing, the Montana Office of Rural Health and Area Education Center and Billings Clinic.

The partnership is known as the Montana Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training – Eastern and North Central Montana, or BHWET-East.

A release from MSUB says the partnership’s goal is to increase access to high-quality and culturally appropriate behavioral health services in 38 of Montana’s counties in the eastern and north-central parts of the state.

Training opportunities and financial support for students working to become psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, mental health counselors or psychiatrists will be provided by the partnership.

The work is supported by a four-year, $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration a release from MSUB says.

Access is desperately needed according to Stacy Stelling, the grant’s principal investigator and project director and an assistant professor at the MSU College of Nursing’s Billings campus location.

“Like many places in the country, counties in rural Montana struggle to respond effectively to individuals in acute behavioral health crisis,” Stellflug said. “In a frontier region, like eastern Montana, where there is a low population and high geographic remoteness, an individual experiencing a behavioral health crisis may be hundreds of miles from a hospital, and the nearest hospital may not have licensed behavioral health staff available to properly assess the patient and determine how to respond.”

MT BHWET-East will be led by a team within MSU’s College of Nursing and the Montana Office of Rural Health and Area Health Education Center and will focus on increasing access to mental health services in some of the state’s most rural and isolated counties.

According to MSUB, in the first year of the grant, 16 mental health counseling students and two psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner students will be supported. In each of the second, third and fourth years of the grant, 11 counseling students, three nurse practitioner students and three psychiatric medical residents will be supported.

You can read more about the partnership on Montana State University’s website here.