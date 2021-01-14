LIVINGSTON - Part of East River Road will be temporarily closed while crews get things cleaned up after the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car upside down in the river.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened around mile marker 10 on East River Road.

Park County Sheriff’s Deputies, Montana Highway Patrol and Paradise Valley Fire helped rescue the driver who was brought to safety with no major injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.