PARK CITY, Mont. - Just one week ago, Park City lost one of their own when sophomore Jed Hoffman died after collapsing on the field during practice.

Park City took to the field Saturday, a place they say has been a sanctuary for them to honor their fallen teammate and win for Jed.

“It’s where we can honor Jed because he loved football,” Park City head coach Mark Rathbun said.

Football is usually not on the minds of people who are suffering from tragedy, and Saturday it brought the community together

The crowd packed the stands, most wearing shirts that said we are p-c over the number 17: Jed Hoffman's number.

With a look around the field and sideline, one could see the strong emotions overflow the community of Park City.

After a tragic week, the town stood together.

“Honestly kind of feel numb a lot of the time. Theres so many highs and lows and when you're alone a lot of the time your mind wanders a bit and it's just nice to be around these boys,” Rathbun said.

Around the field, posters memorializing Jed, his jersey placed on the announcer's booth, and the opponent Saturday being Scobey, who brought their own condolences.

A moment of silence was held and then, the game kicked off.

“Just so proud of these kids we've been in this together from the start and we will continue to be in it together,” Rathbun said.

Before the game Jed’s parents spoke to the team, telling them just to have fun.

Park City played hard, keeping Jed in their hearts and minds for all 48 minutes. And in the end, the Panthers came out on top 32 to 20.

“Yeah I think that's what Jed would have wanted and Jed's parents are great people its crazy they can even do that so it really helps us rally,” Eyan Jordet said, a football player for Park City.

After the game, the team said a prayer to honor Jed and released black and red balloons into the sky.

“It feels really good for this win but it's just in the back of your mind that loss but were going to keep powering through, keep rallying as a team and hopefully make it to the state championship,” Jordet said.