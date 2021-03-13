HARDIN, Mont. - In-person learning at Hardin Middle School is moving to a four-day week, and parents of middle schoolers are being asked to fill out a survey saying whether their child will do in-school or remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Hardin Public Schools (HPS) says the current trend in Big Horn County indicates a decline in COVID-19 cases, and that while they know the risks, they are committed to providing the best education they can.

The four-day school week will be Monday through Thursday and starts Monday, March 29 and will go through the end of the school year.

Students who prefer to stay in the remote model are welcome to do so HPS says.

Changes to remote learning include the use of Edgenuity, which will replace teacher instruction and provide guided lessons with videos, study guides, assignments and assessments.

Students learning remotely only will be assigned with Mr. Sidwell, the instructional coach at Hardin Middle School, who will monitor the progress of each student in the remote setting HPS says.

HPS is asking parents to go online here by Monday, March 22 to designate their preference for either the at-school or remote learning model.

Parents can also call Hardin Middle School at 406-665-6302 to give their preference as well.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Hardin Middle School Principal, Bethany Fuchs at 406-665-6310.